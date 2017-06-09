Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

CONSERVATIVE Richard Benyon has been re-elected as Newbury's MP.

Mr Benyon, who has held the seat since 2005, received 37,399 votes - a 61 per cent share.

Liberal Democrat candidate Judith Bunting finished second with 13,019 votes.

Labour's Alex Skirvin received 8,596 votes, while Green Party candidate Paul Field finished on 1,531.

Apolitical candidate Dave Yates got 304 votes.