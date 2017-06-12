Newbury woman bit officer for turning down a kiss

A NEWBURY woman with a drink problem flew into a rage and sunk her teeth into a police officer’s arm when he refused her demand for “a kiss and a cuddle”.

Former facilities administrator Madeleine Elizabeth Duce, bit one officer and kicked another after they offered her a lift home.

It was not the first time the 30-year-old has turned on those trying to help her.

She previously persuaded a kind-hearted cabbie to get her a soft drink from a shop before driving off in his vehicle, leaving him stranded.

On Thursday last week she was back in the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court where Andy Callender, prosecuting, said of her latest offending: “Officers were called to a disturbance at St Nicolas’ Church in Newbury.

“The defendant was offered a lift home by the officers who wanted to see her get home safely.

“She got in the back of the police car, but then leaned forward, asking a male officer for a kiss and a cuddle.

“Unsurprisingly, her request was ignored.

“She then bit the officer on the arm, causing injury.”

Ms Duce, of Martingale Chase, Newbury, also racially abused a female officer before telling her: “I hope you die a painful death.”

Mr Callender said: “She then kicked the officer’s upper thigh, causing injury.

“We say this was a racist offence.”

Ms Duce admitted two charges of assaulting an officer in the execution of his or her duty in Newbury on May 15.

She also has previous convictions, the court heard, including the incident in which she made off with the taxi driver’s vehicle, despite having lost her licence for drink-driving offences.

In addition, her latest offending placed her in breach of a suspended prison sentence order, magistrates were told.

Jaimini Renuka, defending, said her client did not lack social skills and had until recently been employed locally as a facilities administrator.

But she had a problem with binge drinking, the court heard.

Ms Renuka added: “She becomes out of control when she drinks.

“She is ashamed of her behaviour.”

She urged the court not to activate the prison sentence of 12 weeks, which had been suspended for 18 months.

However, the court clerk and legal advisor to the magistrates pointed out that the prison sentence had been imposed by a judge sitting at Reading Crown Court and, as such, could not be considered by them.

Magistrates therefore declined further jurisdiction and released Ms Duce on unconditional bail while a sentencing hearing at the Crown court was arranged.

However, they warned her that the law states such suspended sentence orders, when breached, must be activated unless it was considered to be against the interests of justice.