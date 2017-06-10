West Berkshire businesses up for award

A NUMBER of West Berkshire businesses have been shortlisted for a ‘Muddy Stiletto’ award.

Muddy Stiletto is a lifestyle blog and urban guide to the countryside and the awards encourage people to vote for the top businesses in their area.

In Berkshire, 135 businesses have been shortlisted under 27 categories after making it through the first round.

Whitewall Gallery, in Parkway, Newbury, has been shortlisted in the Best Art Gallery category.

Newbury’s Platinum Mobile Bar and The Newbury pub have both been nominated for Best Bar, while Belle Chic (Hungerford) received a nomination for Best Beauty Salon.

Meanwhile, The Hungerford Bookshop made the shortlist for Best Bookshop.

Under Best Boutique Stays, both The Royal Oak (Yattendon) and The Pheasant (Lambourn) made the list.

The Pantry (Yattendon) and Café Pineapple (Thatcham) are nominated for the Best Café, while Bucklebury-based Isla Boo made the shortlist for Best Children’s Business.

The Floating Point (Pangbourne) and the Orchard Clinic (Upper Basildon) were shortlisted in the Best Complementary Therapy Centre category.

Meanwhile, The Vineyard (Stockcross), Donnington Valley Spa and Swan at Streatley Spa (Streatley) all received a nomination for the Best Day Spa.

Vicar’s (Ashampstead), Saddleback Farm (Brightwalton), and Cook & Butcher (Thatcham) have all made the shortlist for Best Deli/ Farm Shop.

The Bladebone (Bucklebury) was nominated for Best Destination Pub alongside The Newbury and The Royal Oak (Yattendon).

Under the Best Family Attraction, the Cobbs Play Barn (Hungerford) and Bucklebury Farm (Bucklebury) got shortlisted.

Joanna Nightingale, Nightingale Fitness (Newbury) and Kate, Spin City (Newbury) are both shortlisted for Best Fitness Instructor.

Meanwhile, The White Horse Flower Co (Newbury), Martin & the Magpie (Hungerford), and Buttercups & Daisies (Thatcham) will be among those battling it out in the Best Florist category.

Gift Pop (Newbury) and The Corner Shop (Woolhampton) were nominated under Best Gift Shop, while Julian’s (Newbury) was nominated for Best Hair Salon.

No.96 Furnishings (Newbury) and Pineapple Palace (Thatcham) made the shortlist for the Best Interiors award, while Escape Jewellery (Newbury) and Limezest Jewellery (Newbury) were nominated for Best Jewellery Store.

Tutts Clump Cider was shortlisted for Best Local Producer (Food/Drink), while Dapper Street (Newbury) was nominated for Best Men’s Store.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Woodspeen (Newbury) has been shortlisted for a Best Restaurant award.

Both the Corn Exchange and The Watermill have been shortlisted for Best Theatre.

The Wine Man (Yattendon) and Inn at Home (Newbury) were nominated for Best Wine Shop.

For Best Women’s Boutique the following received nominations: Fifi & Moose (Newbury), White Coco (Hungerford), and Lizzie’s Hats (Lambourn).

Soulstice Wellbeing (Newbury) was shortlisted for Best Yoga/Pilates Studio.

Chris Kemp (Newbury) and Adam Hillier (Thatcham) have been shortlisted in the Best Photographer category.

Finally, Kushti Cabins (Pangbourne), Hollington Park Glamping (Newbury) and Shepherd’s Hut (Chieveley) will battle it out for the Best Glamping award.

Voting for the awards opened yesterday (Wednesday) and closes on June 14.