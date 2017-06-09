go

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Man remanded in custody following death of five-month old

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Court

A Newbury man charged with murdering his five-month-old son has been remanded in custody.

Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close, was charged in connection with the death of his son Jack on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Friday) and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on August 4.

McLaren was also charged with one count of Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent - in relation to injuries sustained by another child aged under one-year-old.

No further action has been taken against a 28-year-old woman from Newbury who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

She was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and on suspicion of gbh with intent.

Newbury man charged with murder following death of five-month-old baby

Newbury man charged with murder in connection with five-month-old baby

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Man charged with possessing more than 1,400 child sex images

Court

Baby murder charge man appears in court

Court

News

Newbury baby murder investigation continues
News

Newbury baby murder investigation continues

Man remanded in custody following death of five-month old

 
Burglars prey on isolated houses in West Berkshire
News

Burglars prey on isolated houses in West Berkshire

Three break-ins at properties in rural locations

1comment

 
News

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

17comments

 
News

AS IT HAPPENED: Newbury and North West Hampshire General Election and Thatcham by-election

 
News

Baby murder charge man appears in court

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33