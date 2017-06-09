Newbury baby murder investigation continues

A Newbury man charged with murdering his five-month-old son has been remanded in custody.

Daniel McLaren, of Fleetwood Close, was charged in connection with the death of his son Jack on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old appeared at Reading Crown Court today (Friday) and was remanded in custody to appear at the same court on August 4.

McLaren was also charged with one count of Section 18 - grievous bodily harm with intent - in relation to injuries sustained by another child aged under one-year-old.

No further action has been taken against a 28-year-old woman from Newbury who was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the investigation.

She was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and on suspicion of gbh with intent.