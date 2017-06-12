go

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Police appealing for witnesses to "incredibly frightening" aggravated burglary

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

ARMED raiders broke into a property in Pangbourne and threatened the family inside during a frightening burglary.

Four men entered the property in Bourne Road carrying what police believe to be a baseball bat, a screwdriver and scissors at approximately 11.15pm on Friday, June 9.

They then threatened the residents and forced them to hand over cash before leaving in a dark-coloured vehicle towards Reading. 

The occupants of the property were not injured.

The burglars faces were covered but are described as four men wearing hooded tops with the hoods up and tracksuit trousers. 

Detective Constable Gareth Perry from Newbury Force CID, said: "This was an incredibly frightening incident for the occupants of the house and we are determined to identify and locate those responsible.

"I'd urge anyone with any information relating to this incident to please get in contact. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43170168326."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury man charged with murder following death of five-month-old baby

Newbury man charged with murder in connection with five-month-old baby

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Teenager sustains serious leg injuries following collision in Thatcham

Baby murder charge man appears in court

Court

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP

News

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham
Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Victim sustains head and facial injuries

 
Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham
Thatcham

Boy assaulted and knocked over by cyclist in Thatcham

Police want to speak to a woman who helped the boy after the incident

 
News

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

 
News

Newbury woman bit officer for turning down a kiss

1comment

 
News

Hampshire woman sets off to row the UK Coastline

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33