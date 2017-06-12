Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

ARMED raiders broke into a property in Pangbourne and threatened the family inside during a frightening burglary.

Four men entered the property in Bourne Road carrying what police believe to be a baseball bat, a screwdriver and scissors at approximately 11.15pm on Friday, June 9.

They then threatened the residents and forced them to hand over cash before leaving in a dark-coloured vehicle towards Reading.

The occupants of the property were not injured.

The burglars faces were covered but are described as four men wearing hooded tops with the hoods up and tracksuit trousers.

Detective Constable Gareth Perry from Newbury Force CID, said: "This was an incredibly frightening incident for the occupants of the house and we are determined to identify and locate those responsible.

"I'd urge anyone with any information relating to this incident to please get in contact. If you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please call Thames Valley Police on 101 quoting reference 43170168326."