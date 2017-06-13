Pinchington Lane homes plan ‘too much pressure on infrastructure’

FRESH plans to build a new housing estate on land off Pinchington Lane in Newbury have again been described as “overdevelopment” by town councillors.

New proposals to build 157 homes on the former landfill site were submitted to West Berkshire Council in May, after an initial application was invalidated owing to technical reasons.

Residents, as well as councillors, had previously raised concerns over the impact the new development would have on the local area.

At a meeting of the planning and highways committee last Wednesday, councillors again claimed the proposals would place too much pressure on the already fragile local infrastructure.

Miles Evans (Con, Victoria) also revealed concerns over the continued loss of green space between Newbury and Greenham.

Addressing the committee, he said: “It’s becoming quite hard to distinguish where Newbury stops and Greenham starts.

“When I grew up there was a very clear distinction between them.”

He added: “I’m concerned about 157 dwellings on that site.

“What impact that will have, certainly on the road network.

“I would suggest it’s overdevelopment of sorts – 157 houses on that site seems to be quite a substantial number.”

Adrian Edwards (Con, Falkland) raised further concerns over the planned access to the site, which would see new roads onto the development created off Greenham Road to the east and Haysoms Drive to the west.

Mr Edwards said: “I don’t think that access has been thoroughly thought through.

“I’m not so happy about the western side of that road for pedestrians.

“If they considered putting a pedestrian crossing there I would be happier about it, but at the moment I have reservations about it.”

Councillors voted to object to the plans.

The application has also received two letters of objection from local residents.

The site, however, has been earmarked for housing, having been included in West Berkshire Council’s development plan document.

If approved, the estate, which will be split in two with an area of public space between, would provide a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes (63 of which will be affordable).

Developer Rivar Ltd has said to not develop the open space which lies to the east of Newbury Retail Park would be a “missed opportunity”.

A decision will be made on the application by West Berkshire Council’s western area planning committee in the coming weeks.