Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

THE funeral service for a Thatcham woman who died following a car crash in Hampshire will take place tomorrow (Wed).

Elisha Clarke, 24, of Derwent Road, was a passenger in a Citroën C1 which was involved in a collision with a Ford Focus on May 12 on the A303, near Andover.

The 24-year-old suffered serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

However, she died in hospital 10 days later, on Monday, May 22.

Her funeral will be held at St Mary’s Church, Thatcham, at 1pm tomorrow, followed by a burial at Thatcham cemetery.

The family are encouraging people to send as many flowers as possible.

The wake will take place at the Travellers Friend in Crookham Common.

Donations can be made c/o Geoffrey Church and Co, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX.

Last week, her family paid tribute to her, saying she “inspired people to be the best they can be”.

The added that “Elisha will be young and beautiful forever and never forgotten”.