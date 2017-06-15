go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, a man has been charged with killing his own son and injuring another child.

In other news, Richard Benyon was re-elected as Newbury's MP. We caught up with all candidates on their reaction to the local and national result.  

Also this week, a man has appeared in court charged with a new crime of coercive control over his wife. 

Meanwhile, failings have been acknowledged by Greenham Parish Council over the control tower project. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, legal challenges to the 100-home development on land off Salisbury Road are set to be launched.

Plus, a knacker’s yard and horse incinerator may yet be headed for the Valley of the Racecourse after an appeal against refusal is lodged.

In Thatcham this week, we've got results and reaction to the two by-elections. Plus, objects to a quarry site have been lodged. 

And on the Hampshire pages, a group has been formed to fight a travellers' site in the village. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

