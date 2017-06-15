New parking rules could be 'final nail in the coffin' for Newbury trader

TRADERS on a Newbury industrial estate have raised fears over the future of their businesses following West Berkshire Council’s decision to introduce further parking restrictions.

Businesses in Faraday Road, on the London Road Industrial Estate, say they had not been made aware of the new rules – which require motorists to register by telephone for up to 30 minutes free on-street parking.

The traders have levelled criticism at West Berkshire Council, claiming the move will deter people from parking in the area.

Owner of Paul’s Breakfast Bar and Diner, Paul Lucas, said the introduction of parking charges, as well as a new Greggs having opened on London Road, has already seriously affected his trade.

“I’m really struggling to survive at the moment and now they’ve done this,” he said.

“It feels like the final nail in the coffin for me.

“They just keep doing things like this. The reason they brought in the free 30 minutes was to help local businesses.

“Now they are changing the rules. No-one’s going to stop here anymore.”

West Berkshire Council introduced on-street parking charges on the industrial estate in 2014. However, until last weekend, motorists were allowed 30 minutes free parking in the designated bays.

The changes now require those wishing to park for any amount of time to register their vehicle by telephone.

Mr Lucas added: “It’s worked for two years like this, so why have they changed the rules?

“Whether I can survive this remains to seen. I’m fixed in this location by my street trading consent with West Berkshire Council, so it’s not like I can just move.”

West Berkshire Council and developer Faraday Developments Ltd are planning separate redevelopment projects for the area.

West Berkshire Council did not respond to a request from the Newbury Weekly News before going to press.