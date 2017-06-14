go

Street battles reported in Lambourn

Customers in Co-op say they were held in 'lock down'

John Garvey

John Garvey

police

Police are reportedly investigating serious public order incidents in Lambourn this afternoon (Wednesday).

Several calls about the disturbances were received by the Newbury Weekly News.

One woman said: "It was about 3pm when it all began. I was shopping in the Co-op when a man came charging in threatening to kill someone. 

"The next thing we all knew was that we were being locked inside the shop for our own safety and he was outside. He looked angry and evil. It was terrifying."

Customers were later released and reported what appeared to be a police helicopter hovering overhead.

Another caller said: "I think there were a couple of incidents after people had been drinking in the sun. I saw a woman hitting a man and screaming at him in the street. Then it all kicked off."

Thames Valley Police have yet to comment on the incidents.

