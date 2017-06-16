go

New junction would 'improve pollution levels'

Council claim a proposed link road into Cheap Street would help ease traffic

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

10-1714B A339 traffic

WEST Berkshire Council says it believes a new proposed junction diverting traffic from the A339 into Cheap Street will help improve pollution levels in Newbury.

The heavily-congested ‘Burger King junction’ was declared an Air Quality Management Area (AQMA) by West Berkshire Council in May 2009.

Monitoring data showed that in 2008 the average nitrogen dioxide concentration at the junction was more than a third above Government targets of 40 micrograms per cubic metre, while on 61 occasions during morning and evening rush hours, the levels exceeded the Government’s hourly target.

At a recent West Berkshire Council meeting, Wash Common resident Peter Norman asked: “Does the council accept that poor air quality as a result of road pollution is a major killer in this country and a significant factor in the rise of respiratory diseases in our youngsters?”

To which the portfolio holder for community resilience and partnerships, Marcus Franks (Con, Speen), answered: “In line with the most recent briefing for directors of public health, which was in March 2017, the evidence base for linking long-term exposure of everyday air pollutants over several years contributes to the development of cardiovascular disease, lung cancer and respiratory disease.

“It also states that there is a disproportionate impact on the young, the old, the sick and the poor.

“Adding to this, recent reports from both Defra and Public Health England do highlight the link between air pollution and road traffic, as you highlighted in your question.”

Mr Norman responded by asking whether the council was concerned about building a new proposed junction into Cheap Street.

He added: “In addition, the new junction at Fleming Road, which is directly opposite a skate park and a child’s playground, has no screening against it whatsoever.

“So is this a detrimental step, in terms of our managing air quality locally?’’

Mr Franks replied: “In my mind, the improvements to the A339 that are out for consultation at the minute, should go towards, certainly in the short term, helping the air quality at the junction you mentioned because most of it is down to sitting traffic.

“If that traffic is moving it is actually easing the issue.

“There are other things I think we can look at and can bring in, along with colleagues across highways, transport and public health.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Street battles reported in Lambourn

police

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

News

Paula uses her skills to help refugees
News

Paula uses her skills to help refugees

West Berkshire Council worker teaches refugee women to sew

 
New junction would 'improve pollution levels'
News

New junction would 'improve pollution levels'

Council claim a proposed link road into Cheap Street would help ease traffic

 
News

Drink-driver caught by pedestrian after leaving accident scene

 
News

Queen's award for two Thatcham-based charities

 
News

Thatcham station parking charges and changes consultation closes soon

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33