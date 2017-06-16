Drink-driver caught by pedestrian after leaving accident scene

A DRINK-driver who crashed into a car in Pangbourne carried on driving, Reading magistrates heard.

But the owner was able to catch up with him and the police were called.

Robin Hughes had been a principal planning engineer working on a project in Pangbourne for the Newbury office of engineering consultant Amec Foster Wheeler at the time, the court was told.

Andy Callender, prosecuting on Thursday, June 1, said: “Around midday the defendant collided with a parked vehicle, but continued to drive. However, the owner was able to catch up with him and details were exchanged.”

Unfortunately for Mr Hughes, the police became involved and he failed a roadside breath test.

Tests subsequently showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 50-year-old, who was living locally, but currently lives in Goddard Way, Bracebridge Heath, Lincolnshire, admitted driving a grey BMW on Tidmarsh Road, Pangbourne, after drinking more than the legal limit on March 14.

A further charge, of failing to stop after an accident on the same occasion, was withdrawn.

Julie Macey, defending, said her client had drunk a lot of vodka the night before.

He had been devastated to learn, a few days before the incident, that he was losing his job with Amec Foster Wheeler, the court heard.

The father of three personally expressed his remorse to the court.

Mr Hughes was fined £120 and ordered to pay £40 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £35.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 18 months.