go

Drink-driver caught by pedestrian after leaving accident scene

Defendant had drunk vodka the night before, court told

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Contact:

Mobile

Court

A DRINK-driver who crashed into a car in Pangbourne carried on driving, Reading magistrates heard.

But the owner was able to catch up with him and the police were called.

Robin Hughes had been a principal planning engineer working on a project in Pangbourne for the Newbury office of engineering consultant Amec Foster Wheeler at the time, the court was told.

Andy Callender, prosecuting on Thursday, June 1, said: “Around midday the defendant collided with a parked vehicle, but continued to drive. However, the owner was able to catch up with him and details were exchanged.”

Unfortunately for Mr Hughes, the police became involved and he failed a roadside breath test.

Tests subsequently showed 64mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath in his system.

The legal limit is 35mcg.

The 50-year-old, who was living locally, but currently lives in Goddard Way, Bracebridge Heath, Lincolnshire, admitted driving a grey BMW on Tidmarsh Road, Pangbourne, after drinking more than the legal limit on March 14.

A further charge, of failing to stop after an accident on the same occasion, was withdrawn.

Julie Macey, defending, said her client had drunk a lot of vodka the night before.

He had been devastated to learn, a few days before the incident, that he was losing his job with Amec Foster Wheeler, the court heard.

The father of three personally expressed his remorse to the court.

Mr Hughes was fined £120 and ordered to pay £40 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £35.

In addition, he was banned from driving for 18 months.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Street battles reported in Lambourn

police

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Bike rider assaulted by group of youths in Thatcham

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

News

Paula uses her skills to help refugees
News

Paula uses her skills to help refugees

West Berkshire Council worker teaches refugee women to sew

 
New junction would 'improve pollution levels'
News

New junction would 'improve pollution levels'

Council claim a proposed link road into Cheap Street would help ease traffic

 
News

Drink-driver caught by pedestrian after leaving accident scene

 
News

Queen's award for two Thatcham-based charities

 
News

Thatcham station parking charges and changes consultation closes soon

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33