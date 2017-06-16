Workmen strike electricity cables leaving 1,000 homes without power

ALMOST 1,000 Newbury homes and businesses were left without power this morning after workmen inadvertently caused damage to underground electricity cables.

Power distributer SSE confirmed contractors carrying out work at Newbury Racecourse struck the underground cables causing the outage from around 11am.

Properties across Newbury, Greenham and Kingsclere were affected with supplies finally being re-instated by 12.45pm.

An SSE spokeswoman told the Newbury Weekly News: “There was damage to one of our underground cables.

“It had been struck by a contractor working by Newbury Racecourse.

“Our engineers attended the site and quickly made it safe and supplies were back on by 12.45.

“Our engineers will return later this evening to complete the repair however there will be no disruption to the supply while this takes place."