It's all coming up roses for The Rosemary Appeal

A COFFEE morning and plant sale has raised a whopping £2,876 for The Rosemary Appeal.

The appeal will fund a state-of-the-art cancer and renal centre at West Berkshire Community Hospital in Stoney Lane.

The event, attended by around 65 people, was organised by Barbara Tayton at her home.

Mrs Tayton is the wife of former appeal trustee and former Thatcham GP Robert Tayton.

Dr Tayton said: “It was lucky that the sun shone for the occasion after heavy showers.

“Everybody enjoyed the morning and the plants sold well.

“Over £1,000 was raised for the Rosemary Appeal, together with a £150 donation from the Freewheelers of Cold Ash.

“This was all match-funded by the Greenham Common Trust.

“Altogether £2,876 was given to the appeal.”

He added: “Barbara would like to thank all those who helped her run the day, especially Hilary and Chas Cairns, Anne Sayer, Angela Ruddy and Ros Quinn.”

Work is already under way to build the modern, highly-equipped facility to deliver advanced care to renal and cancer patients.

More than £2.5m of the £4.5m has already been raised.

It is due to open this summer, meaning cancer and renal patients will benefit from early diagnosis, better treatment and shortened journeys.

The complex will be named The Rosemary Centre, in honour of Rosemary Rooke, whose original bequest led to the building of the present community hospital.