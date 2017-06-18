go

What's on today (Sunday, June 18)

Lots to see and do around the district

Newbury Radio Rally 9am (traders from 8am) Newbury Showground, RG18 9NU Event for anyone interested in radio communications, computers, electronics etc. Many national clubs and societies on display. Live demonstrations of amateur radio.  More than 100 stalls. Tickets £2.50, under 16s free. NewburyRally@nadars.org.uk www.nadars.org.uk

Gardens open under the National Garden Scheme: Mill House, Donnington, Beenham Village Gardens, Kirby House, Upper Green Inkpen; The Old Rectory Lower Green Inkpen  See  www.ngs.org.uk for details.

 

 

Great Get Together Afternoon Tea 3pm Donnington Recreation Ground More info on the parish website   www.shawcumdonnington.org.uk

Pete Allen Reeds ‘n’ Rhythm  3pm Chequers Hotel  tickets at the door £12.50

Hungerford Hares Running Club 'Harey 8' Multi-terrain Race & Fun Run To register visit website: www.hungerfordhares.co.uk

Newbury District Ornithological Club full day visit by car to look for Redstart, Wood Warbler and Tree Pipits leaving Newbury at 8am.  All welcome, but please call 01488 682301 in advance.

Heritage Walk: Northbrook Street and Speenhamland, with David Peacock. 2.30pm Meet outside the Corn Exchange. Tickets from Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Adrienne Black  and  Katie Mazur 4pm Old Bluecoat School, Bath Road Thatcham RG18 4JT (3.30pm for tea and cakes)Katie and Adrienne have prepared an inspiring and uplifting programme of music composed by Beethoven, Bach, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Hess. Tickets on the door £10 adult    £5 schoolchildren For more information phone 01635 292770

Outdoor Cinema:Top Gun 9.15pm (gates open 7.45pm) Newbury Racecourse

Environment Agency sends emergency response team

 
