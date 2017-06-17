Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Richard Benyon re-elected as Newbury MP
NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.
They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.
The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.
£1,000
MR C WARREN, OXFORD
£250
MR DAVE VICKERS, READING
£25
C STAMPFER, BRACKNELL
MR B GERRARD, OXFORD
MISS CHRISTINE AYLING, BRACKNELL
MRS S WATKISS, READING
MS J POOLE, MAIDENHEAD
P HARRINGTON, RUISLIP
MRS GILLIAN GRAY, AYLESBURY
MRS MARGARET EAMES, GREAT MISSENDEN
MR R REDMAN, THAME
MRS CAROL SPEIRS, READING
For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk
Videos
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News