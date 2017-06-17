go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 448

Air ambulance

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MR C WARREN, OXFORD

£250

MR DAVE VICKERS, READING

£25

C STAMPFER, BRACKNELL

MR B GERRARD, OXFORD

MISS CHRISTINE AYLING, BRACKNELL

MRS S WATKISS, READING

MS J POOLE, MAIDENHEAD

P HARRINGTON, RUISLIP

MRS GILLIAN GRAY, AYLESBURY

MRS MARGARET EAMES, GREAT MISSENDEN

MR R REDMAN, THAME

MRS CAROL SPEIRS, READING

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results
