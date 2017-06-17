What's on today (Saturday)

Falkland Primary School Fete 1pm-4pm Andover Road, Newbury

Newbury Big Conversation 12noon-2pm Newbury Baptist Church Cheap Street, Newbury

Drama Workshop for 5-7 year olds Waterside Centre, Newbury Contact Corn Exchange Box office for info 0845 5218218

Climbing Workshop for 8-12 year olds Waterside Centre, Newbury Details from Corn Exchange Box office 0845 5218218

Three Rivers Community Choir concert 7.30pm St Mary’s Church, Church Road, Shaw-cum-Donnington Tickets £5 on the door

Classical Young Musicians’ Concert 8pm (bar open from 7pm)Croft Hall, Hungerford Tickets from www.artsforhungerford.com or on the door.

Lipstick on your collar 7.45pm Corn Exchange Newbury Box office 0845 5218218

Hambone (comedy) 8pm Arlington Arts, Snelsmore Common Box office 01635 244246

East Woodhay Midsummer Prom 6.30pm St Martin’s Church, East Woodhay RG20 0AL Newbury Chamber Choir, conducted by Edward Lambert, will perform in aid of Church funds.

An evening of Victorian musical gems including favourites from Italian opera, Gilbert and Sullivan musicals, barbershop and parlour songs. Bring a picnic for the supper interval in the beautiful grounds of Church Farm, which is adjacent (inside if wet). Tickets £25 (children free), to include programme and a glass of wine on arrival, are available at www.newburychamberchoir.org.



Belonging(s) theatrical event 4pm and 7.30pm 101 Outdoor Arts Creation Space, Greenham Business Park. Free, pre-booking required Box office 0845 5218218

Kintbury Wildlife Group afternoon visit to Ham Hill for wild flowers and butterflies. Leaving Kintbury Square at 2.30pm we will return around 4.30. All welcome but please call 01488 682301 in advance.

Cold Ash Brass presents Music from Stage and Screen 7pm St Mary’s Church Mortimer £10 on the door, under 18s free. Tel 01189332764 or 07719886694

Outdoor Cinema: Dirty Dancing 9.15pm (gates open 7.45pm) Newbury Racecourse