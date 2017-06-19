Autism Berkshire to run free workshops

AUTISM Berkshire is running two free workshops in the coming weeks.

The first, next Thursday, is an internet safety workshop, open to any parents and carers of children, young people and adults with autism living in Berkshire.

The workshop is designed to improve the parents and carers own knowledge online, so they are better able to help those they support and make navigating the internet safer.

It will take place at the Autism Berkshire office, in Richfield Avenue, Reading, from 10.30am to 12.30pm.

The second workshop, on June 26, is a problem-solving toolkit workshop run in conjunction with Cerebra, a charity for children with brain conditions, including autism.

The workshop is open to all parents or carers of disabled children, young people or adults living in Berkshire – not just those with autism.

Autism Berkshire’s chief executive officer Jane Stanford-Beale said: “The aim of the course is to help families of disabled children to secure services that their children are entitled to.

“It will look at problems they may face with agencies providing those services and explain how to go about solving disputes.”

The workshop will take place at New Directions South Reading Centre from 10am to 2pm.

For more details, call the Autism Berkshire office on (0118) 959 4594.