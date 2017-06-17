go

West Berkshire residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list

WEST Berkshire residents are among those who have been recognised in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.

Designer, restaurateur and writer Sir Terence Conran, who lives in Kintbury, has been appointed an MBE.

He is well-known for opening the very first Habitat shop and overseeing the stores expansion.

Graham Christopher Spencer Mather (pictured), President of the European Policy Forum has been appointed a CBE for services to economic regulation, competition and infrastructure development.

Mr Mather previously represented Newbury in the European Parliament from 1994-99.

He is a lawyer, has experience in local, national and international economic policy, advises an international investment bank and is a member of the Competition Appeal Tribunal.

He lives in Donnington and is involved with a number of local business interests. 

Alistair Dunbar Storey appointed an OBE for services to the Hospitality Industry.

Mr Storey is founder and chief executive of Westbury Street Holdings and lives in Boxford.

 

 

 

