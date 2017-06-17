Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Thatcham.

At around 11.15pm on Saturday (10/6) officers were called to an address in Station Road, to reports of a disturbance at a house party where disorder had broken out between male youths at the party.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with lacerations to his arm but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nick Easener, based at Newbury Police station, said: "We are investigating this assault and incident of disorder.

"If anyone has witnessed this incident in the Station Road area of Thatcham then we would ask them to please get in touch."