go

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

Police appealing for witnesses

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a teenage boy was assaulted in Thatcham.

At around 11.15pm on Saturday (10/6) officers were called to an address in Station Road, to reports of a disturbance at a house party where disorder had broken out between male youths at the party.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with lacerations to his arm but has since been discharged.

Investigating officer, Police Constable Nick Easener, based at Newbury Police station, said: "We are investigating this assault and incident of disorder.

"If anyone has witnessed this incident in the Station Road area of Thatcham then we would ask them to please get in touch."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Street battles reported in Lambourn

police

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Funeral of Thatcham woman killed after Hampshire collision being held tomorrow

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Masked men threaten Pangbourne residents

Residents' disgust over 'divisive' anti-mosque leaflets

Residents' disgust over 'divisive' anti-mosque leaflets

News

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised
News

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

Police appealing for witnesses

 
West Berkshire residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list
News

West Berkshire residents recognised in Queen's Birthday Honours list

 
News

It's all coming up roses for The Rosemary Appeal

 
News

Residents raise objection to Hermitage homes plan

 
News

All lanes reopened after multi-vehicle M4 collision

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33