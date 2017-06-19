Overnight closures on M4 this weekend

The M4 will be closed overnight later this week as repair work on two bridges over the motorway continues.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will be closed from 9pm until 6am on both Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25.

Recent monitoring of the bridges found that two required extensive repairs due to chloride-induced corrosion.

Weekend closures of the whole motorway have been put in place in recent months as the critical work at Ashampstead Road and Dark Lane, near Bradfield, was carried out.

Highways England said the works to address the defects and ensure the structures remain in a safe and serviceable condition were progressing well.

Other road closures and road works around the area include:

High Street, Thatcham is currently closed until 5.30pm today (Monday) to allow for jetting of the drainage system to prevent property flooding in the future.

There is a diversion in place via The Broadway and A4.

Water Street, Hampstead Norreys is also closed from today (Monday) until June 21 to allow for water leak repairs adjacent to Lower Farm House. Traffic is being diverted via Newbury Hill.

The Slade, Bucklebury will be closed from June 26 to June 30 while repairs to a water main are carried out.

A diversion is in place via Holly Lane and Broad Lane.

Various roads in Newbury will be closed between 10.30am and 12pm on Sunday (June 25) while the 2017 Armed Forces Day Parade takes place. The Artisan Market will still be running as the parade will pass along the road.

The parade will set off from Pelican Lane and march via London Road, The Broadway, Northbrook Street, Bridge Street, Mansion House Street and Market Place to the Town Hall. The return journey will take the same route.

Hermits Hill, The Hatch and Theale Road will all be closed as necessary between 11.30am and 5.30pm on Sunday (June 25) while a soap box derby is held on Hermits Hill, or Reading Road as it is sometimes called.

Light traffic will be diverted via Clayhill Road and Hawksworth Road while HGVs will be diverted via Goring Lane and either Fullers Lane, Burnthouse Lane and Amners Farm Road or Grazeley Green Road and Mareoak Lane.

There will also be no waiting permitted on any of the roads to be closed. All roads will be re-opened as soon as the event is over and the roads are cleared.