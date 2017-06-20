go

Celebrating Aldermaston's rich heritage

Past and Future event was a success

THE community of Aldermaston have completed their celebrations of the Queen’s 90th birthday in great style – by holding a grand event.
The event, called Celebrating Aldermaston Past and Future, saw the numerous local organisations who use the parish hall stage an exhibition that reflected on the rich history, heritage and traditions of the village.
The exhibitions included history of the 12th-century church, life in the village in the 18th century, the history of village schools, the arrival of AWE and modern times, encompassing historic local families and businesses. 
The facts recorded within the exhibition then made for a well-competed quiz and treasure hunt enjoyed by both adults and children.
The event concluded with an evening of relaxation, where newcomers were welcomed into the community with wine and beer sponsored by the village pub, The Hinds Head.
