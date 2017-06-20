Baby and Claude need a new furever home

go

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

01635 886637

Baby and Claude have been looking for a new forever home since their owner passed away in January. 
Claude, 16, is a handsome black and white cat who is a real softie. He takes care of Baby, 14, who is a little timid but loves company and attention.
Regardless of their advanced years, they love playing with their fishing rod toy and can be quite sprightly when they put their minds to it.
They need to be rehomed together, and need a loving, comfy home for their twilight years. 
If you can provide a retirement home for Baby and Claude, please call 01635 200111 or email: newbury@cats.org.uk

