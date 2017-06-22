Last minute dash for Race for Life entries

WOMEN in Newbury are being urged to make a last-minute dash to enter Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life as there are just eight days left until registration closes.

Online entry closes on Friday, June 30, and organisers are encouraging mums, daughters, sisters and friends who want to take part in the 5k and 10k events to sign up now at raceforlife.org.

More than 800 women have already registered to take part in the event, which is being held on Sunday, July 2, at Newbury Showground.

However, numbers are slightly down on last year, so organisers want to spread the word.

Money raised will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to treat cancer and save more lives.

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring women-only series of 5k and 10k events which raise millions of pounds every year,

Lucy Hetherington, event manager for Race for Life in Berkshire, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that so many women have entered Race for Life events in Newbury.

“But we still have places left so we are urging women to sign up right now and show their support.

“Whether you walk, jog or run, your participation and support are vital.”

She added: “One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives.

“Research is very expensive and the only way we can afford to fund it is with the help of our supporters.

“Taking part in Race for Life is a hugely moving experience thanks to our brave army of inspirational participants – many will be remembering loved ones lost to cancer or celebrating the lives of people who have survived.

“We’re calling on ladies in Newbury of all ages, shapes and sizes to sign up right now and be part of a collective force of women who are united in their aim to beat cancer.”

To enter Race for Life, visit raceforlife.org or call 0300 123 0770.