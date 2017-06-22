go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, West Berkshire residents are being reassured following the Grenfell Tower fire.

In other news, a man who got his car caught in a roadblock while drink driving has appeared in court.

Also this week, Brimpton residents have set up a group to campaign against plans to extract gravel from a site in the village.

Meanwhile, concerns have been raised about what impact the refurbishment of a major site will have on children's education.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, Hungerford Town Council are taking legal action against West Berkshire Council.

In Thatcham this week, the town council could encounter some additional costs if it wants the CCTV cameras switched back on.

And on the Hampshire pages, we have pictures from the Silchester Fete and Dog Show.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

