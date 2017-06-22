go

Police appeal after cyclist slapped

Victim sustained injuries following assault near Burghfield Common

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

police

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was slapped near Burghfield Common on Monday.

At around 8.45pm, the 35-year-old man was riding his bike on Reading Road in the direction of Tadley, when a white Vauxhall Corsa drove alongside him.

An occupant in the Corsa then slapped the victim and the vehicle was driven off in the Tadley direction.

It is believed the occupants of the three door Corsa were young males. The car is described as being a '56 plate and had black alloy wheels.

The cyclist sustained an injury to his buttock but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.

If you have any information, call PC Gary Hemmings on 101, quoting reference number 43170179206.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Bees swarming in Newbury

Bees swarming in Newbury

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

Disturbance at Thatcham house party leaves teenage boy hospitalised

Bid lodged to add 40 extra chalets to planned Newbury holiday park.

Bid lodged to add 40 extra chalets to planned Newbury holiday park.

'Catastrophic' sluice failure prompts fish rescue at Hungerford

'Catastrophic' sluice failure prompts fish rescue at Hungerford

News

Police appeal after cyclist slapped
News

Police appeal after cyclist slapped

Victim sustained injuries following assault near Burghfield Common

 
In this week's Newbury Weekly News
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News

NWN on sale today

 
News

Last minute dash for Race for Life entries

 
News

Friendly football match raises thousands for cancer charities

 
News

Cheap Street traders slam lack of support

6comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33