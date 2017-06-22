Police appeal after cyclist slapped

POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was slapped near Burghfield Common on Monday.

At around 8.45pm, the 35-year-old man was riding his bike on Reading Road in the direction of Tadley, when a white Vauxhall Corsa drove alongside him.

An occupant in the Corsa then slapped the victim and the vehicle was driven off in the Tadley direction.

It is believed the occupants of the three door Corsa were young males. The car is described as being a '56 plate and had black alloy wheels.

The cyclist sustained an injury to his buttock but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the assault.

If you have any information, call PC Gary Hemmings on 101, quoting reference number 43170179206.