London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury

A TEENAGE dealer has been convicted after he was found carrying 11 wraps of heroin and 17 wraps of crack cocaine after being searched by police in Newbury.

Bradley O’Sullivan, aged 19, from London appeared at Oxford Crown Court on Monday (June 19) where he pleaded guilty to two charges of possession with intent to supply.

The teen dealer was the passenger in a car pulled over by Newbury police officers in Bear Lane on August 30 last year.

When officers searched O’Sullivan they discovered the large quantity of Class A drugs concealed on his person.

He was charged at Newbury Police Station on 17 January.

The 19-year-old is due to be sentenced at Oxford Crown Court on July 20.

Following the conviction, Pc Chris Eaton from Newbury Police Station, said: “This was ‘county lines’ case, where London gangs travel to the home counties in order to sell drugs.

“This is the first of many cases to be heard at Crown Court this summer after last year’s success rate in arresting ‘county lines’ drug dealers.

“As a force, we are committed to our continued investigations of drug-related offences and we will always seek prosecution of those involved in their supply.

“For anyone of thinking of coming to Newbury to deal drugs - if you come to the area, you will be caught and your offences will not be tolerated.”