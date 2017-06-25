go

Sunday 25 June

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

Newbury Artisan market 10am-4pm Newbury town centre


Big Beat Little Feet: Mrs H and the Singalong Band 3pm Arlington Arts Centre Box office 01635 244246 


The Annual Downlands Dash 10k and Fun Run Downs School, Compton. Registration opens from 8.30am and the races start at 10am. To register please visit www.downlandsdash.co.uk


Music for a Summer's Day with Guest Artiste Saxophonist Victoria Benjamin and Incantata Ladies Choir 2pm St Nicholas’ Church, Newbury.  Free admission, Tea and cake £3


Thatcham Family Fun Day 11am-4pm Henwick Worthy Sports Ground www.thatchamtowncouncil.gov.uk
Hannington Country Fair from 12 noon


Gardens open under the National Garden Scheme: The Old Rectory, East Woodhay 2pm-5pm and Celebration of Country Flowers in St Martin's Church, East Woodhay.


Garden open under the National Garden Scheme:  2pm-5.30pmThe Old Rectory, Farnborough, near Wantage OX12 8NX


Garden open under the National Garden Scheme; 2pm-5pm Pyt House, Ashampstead RG8 8RA


Garden open under the National Garden Scheme Willow Tree Cottage 2pm-5pm Ashampstead RG8 8RA


 Soft Pastel Landscapes with Louise Gunnerson 10am-3pm City Arts, Hampton Road, Newbury.

