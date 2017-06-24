Local people donate to Grenfell Tower inferno families

WEST Berkshire residents have responded to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in London by donating essential supplies.

Judith Bunting, who was the Liberal Democrat candidate for Newbury in the recent general election, said she began receiving calls from constituents soon after news broke of the horror in North Kensington on June 14.

She added: “Day by day, news about the scale of the disaster worsened and more and more offers of help came in from people around Newbury.

“Within hours, people had come forward from across the local area with enough offers of clothing, nappies, toiletries and shoes, to fill my car to the brim.

“It was such a fantastic response from a generous community and, on Monday, I drove back (to the relief centre) where our donations were welcomed with grateful thanks.”

Ms Bunting went on: “It’s hard to say how moving it is to approach the burned-out shell of the tower, passing all the fences and walls where people have posted names, photos, flowers, poems and prayers to people who are missing or lost.

“Working with a fine crowd of people, I helped to unload donations and sort them into useful categories: women’s, men’s, children’s, baby clothes, nappies.

“The good news is that no more donations of clothes and household goods are needed.

“Meanwhile, I hope the investigation into the causes of the fire will be allowed to run unfettered, so residents and their families can enjoy a prompt conclusion.

“We all need to be sure that any person or organisation that contributed to such a cruel blaze is dealt with appropriately.”