Continental touch for Newbury Boules tournament

THE Market Place was transformed into a busy French town centre as the Rotary Club of Newbury hosted the fifth annual Boules in the Square Tournament.

Around £2,000 was raised to support the nominated charities of End Polio Now, Parkinsons UK, West Berkshire Mencap, West Berks Young Carers and others.

A total of 16 teams from the local community competed, with some very exciting and closely-fought battles of skill and aggression.

The final saw last year’s winners, A-Plan All Stars, go head-to-head against Charles Lucas and Marshall, who managed to race away to secure the win and lift the cup.

Newbury mayor David Fenn was in attendance to watch the showdown and even got in on the action by throwing a few boules himself.

The winners received a meal for four, donated by Strada, with the runners-up receiving a hamper from Bills Restaurant.

Newbury Office Supplies came out on top against Mencap in the Plate competition for losing semi-finalist.

The winners and the main competition runners-up each received a prize of four bottles of beer donated by West Berkshire Brewery.

Kevin Tooze won the adult prize for the public competition Closest to the Jack, with Carlos Wood claiming the junior winner’s prize for the second year running.

Next year’s Boules in the Square tournament is planned for one Sunday in June.