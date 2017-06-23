go

Overnight closure for M4 planned for tonight (Friday)

Highways England to carry out bridge maintenance works

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

M4

Roadworks on the M4 this week could cause delays.motorists are warned

THE M4 will be closed overnight tonight (Friday) as repair work on two bridges over the motorway continues.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will close from 9pm until 6am on Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25.

The contraflow lane for the eastbound carriageway will also be closed from 6am on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday, meaning that only two lanes will be open to traffic during this time. The westbound carriageway will remain open to traffic with three narrow lanes in place.

Recent monitoring of the bridges found that two required extensive repairs.

Weekend closures of the whole motorway have been put in place in recent months as the critical work was carried out.

There was traffic chaos along the A4, during the full closure in April, but the M4 has been reopened ahead of schedule each time.

Highways England said the works to address the defects and ensure the structures remain in a safe and serviceable condition were progressing well.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury MP faces taunts from Jeremy Corbyn

Richard Benyon

Bees swarming in Newbury

Bees swarming in Newbury

Banking on the flair of Japanese cuisine

George Neil

London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury

London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury

News

M4
News

Overnight closure for M4 planned for tonight (Friday)

Highways England to carry out bridge maintenance works

 
Late-night shopping in Hungerford today
Hungerford

'Nuclear option' in battle to halt housing scheme

Council triggers legal process to prevent 100 new homes

 
All Districts

Time to Talk delivers more than 3,000 sessions

 
News

London dealer convicted for drug offences in Newbury

 
News

Fourth bookmakers to open in Thatcham

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33