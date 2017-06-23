Overnight closure for M4 planned for tonight (Friday)

THE M4 will be closed overnight tonight (Friday) as repair work on two bridges over the motorway continues.

The eastbound carriageway between junctions 13 and 12 will close from 9pm until 6am on Friday, June 23, and Sunday, June 25.

The contraflow lane for the eastbound carriageway will also be closed from 6am on Saturday until 10pm on Sunday, meaning that only two lanes will be open to traffic during this time. The westbound carriageway will remain open to traffic with three narrow lanes in place.

Recent monitoring of the bridges found that two required extensive repairs.

Weekend closures of the whole motorway have been put in place in recent months as the critical work was carried out.

There was traffic chaos along the A4, during the full closure in April, but the M4 has been reopened ahead of schedule each time.

Highways England said the works to address the defects and ensure the structures remain in a safe and serviceable condition were progressing well.