Youngsters have the X factor

PUPILS at Newbury’s Robert Sandilands Primary School showed they really do have the X Factor by putting on a sell-out concert in front of classmates, parents and members of the local community.

The popstars-in-the-making sang a medley of songs in front of a packed audience at Trinity School in Newbury as part of a special musical project.

The concert was the grand finale of a four-day workshop with education charity Pop UK, during which pupils learned a range of specially-written songs before recording a CD – and finally putting on the concert.

Clare Lancaster, of Pop UK, said: “It was absolutely amazing. There was such a buzz that builds throughout the week and you could see the children coming out of their shells.

“They did really well performing in the concert

“The whole audience were singing and dancing.”

The charity works with schools across the country, and Robert Sandilands was the first school in West Berkshire to take part in the workshops.

Each song is written to teach the pupils life lessons and support their emotional wellbeing, with teachers and staff members also encouraged to join in.

Ms Lancaster added: “The whole ethos is using music to teach everyday values like courage and being strong. Kids these days with the pressure of social media and image – it’s difficult.

“We teach them songs which are a lot of fun, but each song has a message.”

More than 200 people packed into Trinity School hall to watch the pupils perform seven songs at the end of May with the musical medley hailed as a complete success.

Headteacher at Robert Sandilands, Richard Blofeld, thanked Trinity School for allowing the concert to be held in their hall, adding: “It was fantastic to get everyone involved with minimal cost to the school.

“The kids absolutely loved it.

“I’ve been in education for 56 years and I think it was the best school event I’ve been involved in.”

For more information on Pop UK visit http://www.popuk.org/