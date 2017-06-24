What's on today (Saturday)

There is plenty to keep you occupied in West Berkshire and beyond today. Here's a handy list of things to do:

Jane Austen at Kintbury weekend – various events, see website for details http://www.janeaustenatkintbury.co.uk/

Flower Festival 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. all weekend at St Mary’s Church, Aldworth (RG8 9SB). Teas all day. Plants, Cakes & Cards for sale. Details: 01635 578936

Woolton Hill Village Market 10 am to 1pm St Thomas’Church Hall Woolton Hill

Chatterbooks (book group for 8-12 year olds) 2pm-3pm Newbury Library More information 01635 519900

Cromwell Singers concert 'Musicals and More!' 7pm Newbury Methodist Church. Retiring collection.

Rare Productions presents the musical Hairspray 7.30pm Corn Exchange Newbury Box Office 0845 5218218

One Great day:Charity fundraiser for Swings and Smiles Kennet Shopping Centre, Newbury

Summer Fair 12noon-3pm Kingsclere Primary School

Song from the Great American Songbook: Pangbourne Choral Society Concert 7.30pm Falkland Islands memorial Chapel, Pangbourne College tickets £10 www.pangbourne-choral.org.uk

Abba tribute band at The Calcot Hotel, Bath Road, RG31 7QN www.calcothotel.co.uk. 3 course dinner & Coffee, Abba Show and 70's to 90's disco. Saturday, 24th June. £29.95. Book on (0118) 941 6423

Smoke & Mirrors present “Cinderella: a murder mystery” 7pm Wilton Windmill near Marlborough SN8 3SW Tickets (murder mystery and hog-roast)£27.50 Fancy dress optional –theme “Pantomania” To book phone 07769 977779

Saturday Book Group 3.30pm to 4.30pm Newbury Library Free drop-in group for adults. This month’s book is “In a dark dark wood “ by Ruth Ware

Jazz Evening with Clive Fortune Big Band 6.30pm Little Manor, Burghclere Village, RG30 3TG Hog roast, bar and BYO picnic. £10 in advance, £12 on the door (Accompanied under 16s free). In aid of Save the Children. Tickets 0118 983 2569

Ricky and the Gamblers Village Hall Tour 8pm The Starting Gate, Speen. Tickets £10 from Hogans Music 01635 37868 or on the door

Summer Music at Douai: Rossini’s Petite Messe Solennelle with Basingstoke Choral Society 7.30pm Douai Abbey Tickets from Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218

Box Film Festival – Showcasing the best local and national short films from 2016 and 2017. 7.30pm Arlington Arts Box office 01635 244 246