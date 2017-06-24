Thatcham Family Fun Day takes place tomorrow (Sun)

Thatcham’s Family Fun Day will return to the Henwick Worthy playing fields this Sunday.

The free event is hosted by Thatcham Town Council and highlights include the Thatcham Rotary Club car show, Pelham’s Fun Fair and a dog show.

Community groups, clubs and organisations will run stalls, including Thatcham Youth who will be operating two bouncy castles.

The junior fun runs, organised by Hi-5 Runners and sponsored by the Newbury Weekly News, also returns.

Hi-5 are aiming to hold three junior races on the day – a 100m dash for five to seven year olds; a 1km for 12-15-year-olds and a 1km for eight to 11 year olds.

A 1km dash for those aged 16 and over and a 100m toddler run for those aged three to four are also on the running order.

The first race is scheduled to start at 1.45pm and you can register on the day. All runners will receive a medal.

The fun day runs from 11am until 4pm.