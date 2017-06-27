go

Drug dealer tried to run from police

The 33-year-old was caught with heroin and crack cocaine

John Garvey

John Garvey

A DRUG addict who fled from police was caught with crack cocaine and heroin, Reading magistrates heard last Thursday.

Charlotte Abbott, prosecuting, said police caught up with Lee Symonowicz, of Abbey Gardens, Woolhampton, and found the Class A drugs on him.

The 33-year-old admitted possessing heroin and crack cocaine on June 1. He has previous convictions for drug-related offences, the court heard.

Mike Davis, prosecuting, said: “He is clear that, despite his history of drug problems, this was very much a blip.

“He is now prescribed for his addiction and is in regular contact with (the substance misuse agency) Swanswell where he has been testing clean for drugs.”

He added: “He has not used illegal drugs since this incident.”

A probation officer said that Mr Symonowicz had been complying with drug rehabilitation requirements.

Mr Symonowicz was fined £100 and ordered to pay £40 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.

