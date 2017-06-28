go

Trust's £5k boost to chapel

Newbury National trust Association present £5,000 to Sandham

Trust's £5k boost to chapel

NEWBURY National Trust Association presented a cheque for £5,000 to Sandham Memorial Chapel in Burghclere at a ceremony last Thursday.


The donation will be used on the expansion of an education project which Sandham Memorial Chapel has been working on together with Winchester University.


A spokeswoman for Sandham Memorial Chapel, Alison Paton, said: “Sandham is a hidden gem and the very generous donation from the Newbury National Trust Association will allow us at Sandham to develop a range of resources to encourage schools from the local area to visit the chapel and introduce the next generation to Stanley Spencer’s masterpiece, a thought- provoking and stimulating experience for young and old alike.”


The objective is to put together an educational resource pack which will encourage more schools to visit the chapel and take advantage of the opportunities for cross curricular learning. 


The resource pack is in the form of a blog which teachers can use to plan their trip to the chapel as well as follow-up activities. 
To view the blog, go to http://teachsandham.wordpress.com 

