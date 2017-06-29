go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, accusations of secret talks over Newbury FC's future have been made.

In other news, new figures have shown that the number of homeless people in the district has dropped. 

Also this week, Newbury's market is in decline and efforts must be made to attract more traders and shoppers. 

Meanwhile, tributes have been paid to a Thatcham Rugby Club member, aged 36, who took his own life.

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a crowdfunding project aims to provide a ‘war chest’ for the town council in its legal battle to prevent the 100-homes, Salisbury Road development.

Plus, after 13 years, there’s a new face behind the bar at The Downgate.

In Thatcham this week, the town held another successful family fun day and could have the best IT teacher in the country. 

And on the Hampshire pages, Tadley vet walks 40 miles for MIND, Kingsclere day spa win not one but two beauty awards and a great weekend was had by all at the West Woodhay Gardeners Fair. 

This week's paper is a bumper edition and includes our Out&About magazine and a 24-page Moving Up supplement of Year 6 pupils from more than 70 schools in the area. 

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

In this week's Newbury Weekly News......
