Driver in Thatcham was high on cocaine

Fine and driving ban for drug-driver from Burghfield

John Garvey

John Garvey

drugs

A MOTORIST was caught behind the wheel in Thatcham while high on cocaine

In the dock at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, June 14, was 22-year-old Jamil Choudhry, of Cornish Nook, Burghfield Common.

He admitted driving a Vauxhall Corsa in The Broadway, Thatcham, when the amount of the Class A controlled drug in his system exceeded the specified limit on March 19.

Magistrates fined Mr Choudhry £250.

In addition he was ordered to pay £85 costs, plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £30.


Finally, he was banned from driving for 12 months.

