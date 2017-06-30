go

Fundraiser planned to help the homeless

Newbury folk band to perform in aid of West Berkshire Homeless

Chris Ord

Chris Ord

A CONCERT to raise funds to help the homeless will be held in Newbury next week as a community-based charity continues its drive to tackle the problem.

Local folk band MoCairde will be performing at Newbury Methodist Church on Friday, July 7, in aid of West Berkshire Homeless.

All funds raised will go to the newly-formed charity which is currently undergoing the official registration process.

Catherine Knight said thousands of pounds had already been raised through public donations, helping to take seven people off the streets.

She said: “We need to have a zero tolerance of homelessness.

“We’re one of the most affluent areas in the country and we shouldn’t allow people to be forced to sleep on the streets.”

The concert will be held at Newbury Methodist Church from 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £7 for adults, £5 for children or a family ticket can be purchased for £20.

The money raised at the concert will go directly to help find accommodation for other rough sleepers in the area.

