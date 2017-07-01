Historic Banner Walk across Greenham Common The day will involve two different walks across the common both starting at the Control Tower. Parking is available at the Control Tower (34 Burys Bank Rd, Thatcham RG19 8BZ). You can join the morning, the afternoon or the entire day. Please wear sensible footwear and bring a picnic lunch.



10.00am Meeting Point: Control Tower for Walk 1

1.00pm Picnic lunch at Control Tower

2.00pm Meeting Point: Control Tower for Walk 2

5.00pm Finish



Places are free but please book via the Eventbrite goo.gl/bq41vQ

Wessex Male Voice Choir 7pm John o' Gaunt school, as part of www.hungerfordartsfestival.com

(until 20 July)“Comfort from quilts” 10am-4pm Exhibition at the Old Chapel Textile Centre Greenham Business Park, Newbury, RG19 6HW. Tuesdays-Thursdays + Saturday 1st July £4.Free parking, Tea Room

The Canadian Red Cross Quilt Research Group present an exhibition of quilts made by Canadian women during WWII.



Outdoor Cinema: The Rocky Horror Picture Show –film starts 9.30pm (gates open 7.30) Newbury Rugby Club BBQ and Bar, Fancy Dress Competition Tickets to be purchased through www.ticketsource.co.uk/momoevents



Heroes and Heroines Summer Fete 12noon-4.30pm Hungerford Primary School, Fairview Road, Hungerford.



House and Garden: a pair of comedies by Alan Ayckbourn. Times vary. Watermill, Bagnor. Box office 01635 46044



St Thomas' Church , Woolton Hill Fete Saturday July 1st, in church grounds at 2.00pm - 4pm. Cakes, teas, bouncy castle & much more.



The Railway Children Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218



Summer Silks workshop with Helen Mortimer 10am-1pm New Greenham Arts. Book via Corn Exchange Box Office 0845 5218218



Newbury Choral Society and The Will Todd Trio present In the Mood: Sacred and Secular Jazz at St Nicolas Church, Newbury 7.30pm. Tickets £15 (£5 under 16s) available online at www.newburychoral.org.uk or from Newbury Corn Exchange 0845 5218218



Music for a Summer's Eve Saturday 1st July - 7.00 pm, with guests The Newbury Flute Choir.St Mary’s Church Thatcham. Admission £7 to include cheese and a glass of wine.Tickets on the door InCantata Ladies Choir, Newbury

Charity Fundraiser Event in aid of MS-UK 4.30pm Thatcham Football Club Ticket only - please contact Mel Foyle on 07798 713977



Newbury Choral Society presents In the Mood: Sacred and Secular Jazz. 7.30pm St Nicolas Church