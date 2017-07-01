go

Thames Valley Air Ambulance lottery results

Week 450

NEWBURYTODAY.CO.UK is pleased to carry the results for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance Trust’s weekly lottery.

They work around the clock, every day of the year, to provide rapid medical help whatever the situation.

The air ambulance has responded to thousands of medical emergencies across Berkshire, Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire, saving dozens of lives each year.

£1,000

MR MARTIN HORNE, READING

£250

MISS HANAH LEECH, HUNGERFORD

£25

MRS MARGARET COLLINS, NEWBURY

MR NP DAVIES, BRACKNELL

THE WINNER WISHES TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS

MR MATTHEW ROBERTON, BICESTER

MRS KE DELANEY, MAIDENHEAD

MRS M STADDON, HUNGERFORD

JULIA PITTARD, NEWBURY

MR JOHN BUNDY, READING

MISS M DRAPER, ABINGDON

MR ROBERT HARWOOD, HIGH WYCOMBE

For more details about the lottery and the Air Ambulance, contact 01494 578197 or visit www.tvairambulance.org.uk 

