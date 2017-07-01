Dogs of the Week

WITH Wonder Woman storming the box office, it’s time for incredible wonder woofs who are all looking for homes to protect.

Four strong, independent females, Beatrix, Fizzy, Peggy and Carrie, all with different personalities and temperaments are looking to conquer a small part of the world – a new home.



Dogs Trust Newbury Rehoming Centre Assistant Manager, Jenny Hopkins, said: “Our female warriors have many strengths and powers, but they are all hoping that they become the leading lady in someone’s life.”



Brave Beatrix, a five-year-old beagle loves to explore new places and is looking for someone to go on an adventure with. She would prefer a calm but active home, ideally with adopters with breed experience, and a four-legged partner in crime.



Carrie the Crusader is a sweet-natured four-year-old who is longing for affection. Keen to learn – especially when a tasty treat is on offer – she can be shy but quickly builds a bond with those she meets. Carrie would like a quiet home where she is the only dog. She has been in kennels for 280 days and finds life here a little overwhelming.



Powerful Peggy is a clever girl, who loves training. She was found as a stray, and likes nothing more than going for a walk and then snoozing in the sun. This three-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier is looking for an adult family home where she is the only pet.



Last but not least is Fantastic Fizzy, a bouncy one-year-old Lurcher. Her three favourite things in life are people, dogs and toys. Fizzy is looking for a home with a secure garden as she loves to run around. She can live with children over the age of 11 years and would love another playful dog for company that is willing to share her toys.

If you can provide a home for these incredible females contact Dogs Trust Newbury on 0300 303 0292 or visit www.dogstrust.org.uk.