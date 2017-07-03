Are you an entrepreneur deserving of an award?

CALLING all entrepreneurs. You have just over a week to enter the first Newbury Weekly News Best in Business Awards as the July 7 deadline is fast approaching.

The awards follow on from the West Berkshire Business Awards (WBBA) which had been held for the past four years.

The aim of the awards is to recognise and celebrate business success in West Berkshire and North Hampshire.

There are nine categories this year, each sponsored by a local business.

The winner of each category will go head-to-head to win the overall Best in Business 2017 award which is being sponsored by The Vineyard Group.

Entrants for the digital and entrepreneur categories are particularly being encouraged to enter.

NWN chief executive, James Gurney, said: “I am really excited to be picking up the baton for the awards.

“The Best in Business Awards will allow us to truly celebrate everything that is great within the local business community.

“Commerce thrives in this part of the world and to be able to open the doors and share some of its incredible success can only enhance local businesses.”

The nine categories are: Innovation (sponsored by Santander), Small Business (PBA Accountants), Start Up (new) Business (Dick Lovett), Not for Profit/Charity (Greenham Trust), Rural (West Berkshire Brewery), Independent Retailer (Newbury BID), Digital and Social Media (Apple Print & Creative) and Entrepreneur (Jones Robinson).

More than 50 companies have entered so far.

The winners will be announced at a black tie gala dinner at Newbury Racecourse on November 3.

To enter go to http://www.bestinbusinessawards.co.uk/