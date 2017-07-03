That's a hole lot of golf, lads...

A GROUP of friends have completed a marathon 100 holes of golf to raise vital funds for charity.

Tom Edwards, from Chieveley, Nick Hall, from Newbury, and Chris Sharp and Richard Johnson, both from Lambourn, started at 4.30am on Wednesday last week at Deanwood Park Golf Club to give them enough time to complete the gruelling golfing century in daylight.

The four friends, who are all 33 years old and met at the Downs School in Compton, decided to take on the challenge to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Afterwards, Mr Edwards said: “We made it. We played 100 holes in the scorching sun, walked roughly 24 miles carrying our clubs and raised more than our target of £1,000.

“I am seriously feeling it this morning, but it's all for a seriously great cause.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated so far and supported us on the day by bringing drinks and sweets and everyone on social media with your comments of encouragement and support. We were blown away.”

Team Eighteen 59 took 16 hours to complete the task they had set themselves and have so far raised just under £1,400.

You can bolster their total by visiting www.justgiving.com/ companyteams/eighteen59