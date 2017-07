A BURGHFIELD Common man appeared before Reading Magistrates on Monday, June 12, charged with possessing a stun gun.

Forty-two-year-old Matthew Brian Keown, of Southwood Gardens, admitted illegally possessing the electrical incapacitation device at Burghfield Common on February 21.

He was fined £800 and ordered to pay £85 costs plus a statutory victim services surcharge of £80.