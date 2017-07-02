Local businesses scoop lifestyle awards

EIGHTEEN West Berkshire businesses have won Muddy Stilettos awards.

The awards invited people to vote for the top businesses in their local area and a total of 135 companies from Berkshire were shortlisted in 27 categories.

Hundreds of thousands of votes were recorded across the whole Muddy Stilettos website, making this one the biggest years yet.

The Newbury pub won the award for Best Bar, with 54.8 per cent of the vote.

Meanwhile, The Hungerford Bookshop won the Best Bookshop category, with 65 per cent of the vote.

Yattendon’s The Royal Oak pub secured victory in the Best Boutique Stays category, with 40.2 per cent.

Elsewhere, Thatcham’s Pineapple Café claimed the top spot in the Best Café category with almost half the votes (49.6 per cent).

The Best Children’s Business award went to Bucklebury-based Islaboo Homemade, which had 42.3 per cent of the votes cast.

The Floating Point, in Pangbourne, clinched victory in the closely-fought Best Complementary Therapy Centre category, beating second place Re-Balance Massage (Caversham) by just one per cent.

Vicar’s Game, in Ashampstead, came out top in the Best Deli/Farm Shop, with 36.2 per cent of the votes.

The Bladebone, in Chapel Row, won the category for Best Destination Pub, collecting 39.8 per cent of the votes.

Just down the road, there was also an award for Bucklebury Farm Park, which was crowned Best Family Attraction with 54.7 per cent of the vote.

Jo Nightingale (Nightingale Fitness, Newbury) won the award for Best Fitness Instructor, with 37.9 per cent of votes, while Buttercups & Daisies (Thatcham) came out top in the Best Florist category, with 36 per cent of the vote.

Shepherds Hut, in Chieveley, claimed top spot in the Best Glamping category, with 46.6 per cent of the votes.

Elsewhere, No.96 Furnishings (Newbury) received the award for Best Interiors (38.4 per cent).

With 72.2 per cent of the vote, Dapper Street in Newbury comfortably claimed the award for Best Men’s Store.

Chris Kemp Photography (Newbury) won the award for the Best Photographer, collecting 41.8 per cent of the votes.

The Corn Exchange in Newbury won the award for Best Theatre (38.5 per cent).

Inn at Home (Newbury) was chosen as Best Wine Shop, with an impressive 54.2 per cent of the vote.

Finally, Soulstice Wellbeing (Newbury) is celebrating after winning the award for Best Yoga/Pilates Studio with 39.9 per cent of the vote.