What's on today (Sunday, July 2)

Lots to do around the district

John Garvey

John Garvey

Kintbury Wildlife Group visit to Harvey’s Meadow, Hungerford where local bird ringers will show us some birds in the hand,  Starting at 8.30am, all are welcome but please contact 07909 118825 in advance.

Pete Allen Reeds ‘n’ Rhythm with Hilda & James Clemas   3.00pm Chequers Hotel, Newbury tickets at the door £13.50 (Cash only)

Big Top Summer Fayre 12noon-4pm Mary Hare School, Arlington contact KiriLynn Gardner kgardner@maryhare.org.uk 07740 100654

Cancer Research UK’s 5k and 10k Race for Life 11am Newbury Showground RG18 9QZ

South Berks Concert Band Heroes and Villains Concert 4pm Mortimer Fairground. In aid of Save the Children

Summer Serenade  Afternoon Concert  3.30pm  St George’s Church, Andover Rd, Newbury  A relaxing afternoon concert, with Pimms and strawberries  served during the interval.  A programme of well-loved classical and popular music, with a ‘Last Night of the Proms ‘finale.  Tickets £8 Information and advance booking on 01635 45978 or pay at door. 

