Stanley Spencer comes to Kingsclere Library

STANLEY Spencer will be making an appearance at the Kingsclere Community Library on July 5 courtesy of Newbury Dramatic Society.

Kingsclere resident, Trevor Pitman will perform as the iconic Stanley Spencer in a dramatised reading of Stanley, based on the play by Pam Gems.

Mr Pitman says: “This dramatised reading of the play explores the dedicated/obsessive painter’s relationship with nature, religion, people and women; his artistic nature often channelling them all into one, in art as in life.”

A member of Newbury Dramatic Society, Ann Davidson, said: “Each year we take a play out into the community. This year we are celebrating the life and work of the artist Stanley Spencer, whose famous murals adorn the Sandham Memorial Chapel, here in Newbury.”

The dramatic reading explores the works and loves of Stanley Spencer during his time in Cookham, and makes special reference to his work in the Sandham Memorial Chapel, Burghclere.

Stanley will also be showing at Hungerford Croft Hall (July 6), Buscot Park Theatre, Farringdon (July 7), and Southcroft, Speen (July 9).

Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/nds or in person from the library. Wine and light refreshments are included in the ticket price.