Traffic light fault at Streatley now repaired

THE fault with the traffic lights at Streatley crossroads has now been repaired.

Drivers had been advised to expect delays or avoid the area entirely following the traffic light failure earlier today.

The fault was caused by a power supply problem, however West Berkshire Council has confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

Our Highways team have just confirmed that power has been restored and the traffic signals are now working again. @NewburyToday — West Berkshire (@WestBerkshire) July 4, 2017

The traffic light failure added to the existing delays caused by Thames Water road works to the north of the crossroads at the A329/A417 junction.

West Berkshire Council say the works here should be complete and the three-way temporary traffic lights removed by 4pm today.