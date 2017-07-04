go

Traffic light fault at Streatley now repaired

Power failure caused significant delays

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Traffic light

THE fault with the traffic lights at Streatley crossroads has now been repaired.

Drivers had been advised to expect delays or avoid the area entirely following the traffic light failure earlier today.

The fault was caused by a power supply problem, however West Berkshire Council has confirmed that the issue has been resolved.

The traffic light failure added to the existing delays caused by Thames Water road works to the north of the crossroads at the A329/A417 junction.

West Berkshire Council say the works here should be complete and the three-way temporary traffic lights removed by 4pm today.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Article comments

  • Darrin666

    04/07/2017 - 14:02

    I think the NWN, should change it's name to " The Theale, Calcot, Streatley, Mortimer,and Newbury, Weekly News. Slowly news about Newbury is being replaced by towns near Reading.

    Reply

