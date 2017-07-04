go

Police appeal to help trace missing Tilehurst teen

Makeda Wynter has not been seen since yesterday (Monday)

Police appeal to help trace missing Tilehurst teen

POLICE are appealing for help in tracing a missing teen from Tilehurst.

Makeda Wynter, aged 15, was last seen at around 6.15pm yesterday (Monday, July 3) in Devonshire Gardens, Tilehurst.  

Makeda is black, around 5ft 10ins, and slim. She has long black curly hair which may be tied back and is believed to be wearing a black dress and pump-style shoes.

According to police she has connections to Reading, as well as the Camberwell and Peckham areas of London.

Investigating officer Detective Inspector David Turton, from Reading police station, said: “We are carrying out an investigation to find Makeda but are also asking the public to assist us in this.

“We would ask anyone who has seen her or a girl matching her description to please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 1525 3/7/17.”


Anyone with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News

News

